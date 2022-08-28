^

Sports

Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 28, 2022 | 2:42pm
Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother
Jordan Clarkson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson revealed one of the biggest inspirations behind his decision to continue representing the Philippines in international hoops.

In the midst of his second stint with Gilas Pilipinas, Clarkson visited Tenement in Taguig where he spoke about his motivations in representing his Filipino roots.

"I know all y'all looking at the bigger picture, but a lot of this is for my grandmother," Clarkson told The STAR's Bryan Ulanday.

"[The] past two, three years ago, just trying to carry her name, make her proud and still continue to this day. That's a reason why I still do this, still come and represent," he added.

Clarkson first took his talents to Gilas in the 2018 Asian Games, and has now committed to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup next year.

Big on family, Clarkson was eager to give back to his grandmother.

"She is from Pampanga. She’s been through a great amount of stuff to be the woman she was and to carry the family as she did," said Clarkson.

"[S]o, that’s probably the biggest reason why I still do and represent the flag and represent the country to this day," he continued.

Clarkson plays again for Gilas on Monday against Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Beware of Saudi

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the MOA Arena tomorrow night and fans are expecting a treat with NBA guard Jordan Clarkson leading the charge. But while coach Chot...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A day before the Utah Jazz guard's first Gilas game in the Philippines, Clarkson paid a visit to one of Philippine basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player pleads guilty to $5 million fraud

Ex-NBA player pleads guilty to $5 million fraud

16 hours ago
Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme that defrauded the league’s health...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines U18 squad eyes 5th place

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 faces host Iran in the battle for fifth place today with hopes of taking home a decent consolation after missing the semifinals in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship at Azadi Basketball Hall in...
Sports
fbtw
'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Relegated now to the classification stage, the Filipinas — headlined by the Creamline Cool Smashers — will...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Galanza comes up clutch as Filipinas edge Aussies in AVC Cup classification match

Galanza comes up clutch as Filipinas edge Aussies in AVC Cup classification match

By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
Against a winless Aussie side, the Philippines needed to battle exhaustion after playing just a little over 12 hours after...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays settle for 30th as Sweden edges US for crown in World Amateur Golf Team Championship

Pinays settle for 30th as Sweden edges US for crown in World Amateur Golf Team Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Mikha Fortuna matched her 71 card at the par-72 layout where they combined for a decent 144 to start at joint 11th Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In the midst of his second stint with Gilas Pilipinas, Clarkson visited Tenement in Taguig where he spoke about his motivations...
Sports
fbtw
San Mateo, UMak preserve perfect records in Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge

San Mateo, UMak preserve perfect records in Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge

1 hour ago
A veteran from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, who played for coach John Kallos for the Caloocan Supremos a few...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting stymies Ardina's charge in Circling Raven Championship

Shaky putting stymies Ardina's charge in Circling Raven Championship

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Ardina missed just one fairway and two greens but ended up with 32 putts, two of which led to bogeys on 4 and 18 that shackled...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with