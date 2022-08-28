Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson revealed one of the biggest inspirations behind his decision to continue representing the Philippines in international hoops.

In the midst of his second stint with Gilas Pilipinas, Clarkson visited Tenement in Taguig where he spoke about his motivations in representing his Filipino roots.

"I know all y'all looking at the bigger picture, but a lot of this is for my grandmother," Clarkson told The STAR's Bryan Ulanday.

"[The] past two, three years ago, just trying to carry her name, make her proud and still continue to this day. That's a reason why I still do this, still come and represent," he added.

Clarkson first took his talents to Gilas in the 2018 Asian Games, and has now committed to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup next year.

Big on family, Clarkson was eager to give back to his grandmother.

"She is from Pampanga. She’s been through a great amount of stuff to be the woman she was and to carry the family as she did," said Clarkson.

"[S]o, that’s probably the biggest reason why I still do and represent the flag and represent the country to this day," he continued.

Clarkson plays again for Gilas on Monday against Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.