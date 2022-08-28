Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson continues to reconnect with his Filipino roots as he's set to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers fourth window clash against Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Monday.

A day before the Utah Jazz guard's first Gilas game in the Philippines, Clarkson paid a visit to one of Philippine basketball's iconic sites in Tenement, Taguig.

JUST IN: Jordan Clarkson arrives for a visit in the famed Tenement court here in Taguig ahead of the Gilas Pilipinas game tomorrow in MOA.@PhilippineStar@StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/Kx9vJ1mOOM — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) August 28, 2022

The court has been a staple for basketball icons, including the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, when they visit the country and has been featured multiple times in international media for the art it features on the court.

After playing for Gilas against Lebanon earlier this week where he finished with 27 points, Clarkson immersed himself in Filipino hoops culture in the court.

There he was set to conduct a basketball clinic with kids from the community.

Per The STAR's John Bryan Ulanday, Clarkson also reaffirmed his commitment to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup next year.

JUST IN: Jordan Clarkson plans to come back here next year to play for Gilas Pilipinas anew in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, he said in a visit in Tenement, Taguig this morning. @PhilippineStar @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/QEKxVFIUq4 — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) August 28, 2022

He was also reported to have been open to continue playing for the Nationals in the other windows of the World Cup qualifiers.

The qualifiers have no bearing for the Philippines since the country has already qualified as hosts of the event.

The Philippines co-hosts the tiff with Indonesia and Japan.

The country recently marked a one year countdown before the games begin at the Mall of Asia Music Hall on Saturday.