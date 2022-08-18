^

Sports

How Kevin Arquero nearly quit chess and came back to help Pasig to a PCAP championship

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 12:36pm
How Kevin Arquero nearly quit chess and came back to help Pasig to a PCAP championship
Kevin Arquero

MANILA, Philippines -- Sometimes, you just have to be reminded that it is not how many times you fall, but how many times you get up.

For the Pasig King Pirates’ Kevin Arquero, he thought about quitting the game of chess. After two consecutive setbacks in last year’s Open Conference and this year’s All-Filipino, the thought crossed his mind especially after San Juan blanked him in their Northern Division finals.

“Naisip ko na huwag muna siguro maglaro,” said the 26-year old Arquero, who as a homegrown player for Pasig, calls Barangay Sta. Lucia home. “Frustrated ba.”

“Nung past conferences, solid kami kasi nandyan pa si GM Darwin Laylo. Malakas one and two boards namin at senior and lady boards. Sa homegrown meron slight advantage kasi batak kami sa time control. Kaso natalo.”

The saving grace for Arquero were his coaches and teammates. 

“Dito sa team namin, walang sisihan. Malaking bagay yung sasabihin nila, bawi tayo. Diyan ako nakakuha ng lakas ng loob bumalik sa laro.”

And Arquero was crucial in Pasig taking down mighty San Juan in the Northern Division finals and then the Iloilo Kisela Knights during the Grand Finals of the Wesley So Cup, the second of three annual conferences of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP). 

“Unexpected yung tournament win na ito. Blessed kami kasi sobrang lakas ng ibang teams. Kung gusto mo mag-champion sa PCAP, kailangan mo dumaan sa San Juan at sa Iloilo.  

In the Grand Finals against the Kisela Knights, the King Pirates took the first set, 12.5-8.5 with Arquero netting the three full points from blitz and rapid chess.

Set Two was another matter as Iloilo routed Pasig, 15.5-5.5. 

Kevin was blanked this time by Iloilo’s Fritz Bryan Porras and Rolly Parondo Jr. 

The doubts resurfaced.

“Heto na naman,” thought Arquero to himself. “Baka matalo kami ulit kasi malakas talaga ang Iloilo.”

However, in a stroke of utmost confidence, Pasig head coach Franco Camillo tapped Arquero to join Eric Labog Jr. and GM Mark Paragua to battle Karl Viktor Ochoa, GM Joey Antonio, and GM Hovhanes Gabuzyan, respectively, in Armageddon.

Gabuzyan defeated Paragua, but luckily for Arquero, he was able to beat back Ochoa to tie the match. Now it was up to Labog to pull the rabbit out of the hat. And he did just that when he defeated GM Antonio.

Pasig were finally champions.

“Kahit gusto mo mag-champion, dahil sa past failures, unexpected pa rin ito,” Arquero thought as a joyous King Pirates team meet on zoom post-match to celebrate.

“Wala naman nag-iyakan,” he asserted with a laugh.

“Just as always, they went back to congratulating and complimenting each other. 

Isn’t Kevin Arquero glad he did not decide to quit?

“Tama sabi nila. Sports is life and marami ka matututunan sa sports.”

Such as falling down and failing. And getting right back up and succeeding.

Kevin Arquero’s story is also the story of the Pasig King Pirates.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beermen parry pesky Bolts, forge PBA title clash with TNT

Beermen parry pesky Bolts, forge PBA title clash with TNT

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
After a hot start saw the Beermen in charge from the get-go, they needed to avoid letting the Bolts back into the contest...
Sports
fbtw
'Dream come true' for Batang Pier's Malonzo to play for Gilas

'Dream come true' for Batang Pier's Malonzo to play for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Among 14 PBA players tapped for the games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia on August 25 and 29, respectively, the former La...
Sports
fbtw
Reports: LeBron James agrees to two-year Lakers extension for $97M

Reports: LeBron James agrees to two-year Lakers extension for $97M

5 hours ago
Terms would give James a career guaranteed total earnings number of $532 million, edging the four-time NBA champion and four-time...
Sports
fbtw
Manila to host EASL Final Four games

Manila to host EASL Final Four games

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The EASL, which will feature teams from the PBA, Korean Basketball League (KBL), P.League + and Japan B. League, will be in...
Sports
fbtw

Magsayo not rushing return

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s been over a month since Mark Magsayo lost the WBC featherweight title to Mexico’s Rey Vargas on a split 12-round decision at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the man called Magnifico isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SEA Games 2019 in photos

SEA Games 2019 in photos

December 13, 2019 - 12:06pm
Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the...
Sports
fbtw
Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games

Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | December 12, 2019 - 11:27am
After almost two straight weeks of sports action in the country, let's look back at some of Team Philippines' most memorable...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship

Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship

By Luisa Morales | December 11, 2019 - 1:17pm
Hauling a whopping 149 golds, 117 silvers and 120 bronze medals, the Philippines finishes atop the standings by a long mile...
Sports
fbtw
Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection

Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection

By Luisa Morales | December 11, 2019 - 11:57am
"You can't go wrong with a gold medal. My gosh, a gold medal. That's something you could remember forever," Cone said after...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold

Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold

By Luisa Morales | December 11, 2019 - 11:52am
Ruling both the 3x3 and the 5x5 tournaments of the biennial meet, the Gilas belles announced their dominance in women's hoops...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown

Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown

By Luisa Morales | December 10, 2019 - 9:54pm
While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with