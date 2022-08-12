Denice Zamboanga aims to reposition self for ONE title shot

MANILA, Philippines – A rested and rejuvenated Denice Zamboanga is looking forward to getting back into the thick of things in ONE Championship after spending some time in the Philippines to recuperate.

Having returned to Bangkok recently to train with Marrok Force MMA, the atomweight contender is excited to work toward a bounce-back fight after two straight losses in her ONE career.

"Nung bumalik ako dito sa Thailand, gusto ko magtraining na nang husto para magfocus para pagbalik ko ng fight, next fight ko, makuha ko yung panalo," Zamboanga told Philstar.com.

"Ngayon, naghahanda talaga ako nang mabuti para if ever magkaroon ako ng fight, ready akong sumabak ulit," she added.

After winning her first three bouts in ONE Championship that saw her become the No. 1 contender in the atomweight division, Zamboanga suffered back-to-back losses against Korea's Seo Hee Ham.

Ham's first win was a contested affair in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix. The Korean won via split decision.

The controversy forced ONE to hold a rematch last March in ONE X.

Having been out of the cage for a couple of months, Zamboanga wants to make sure that the next time she meets a foe in the ONE Circle, it's going to be a decisive win for her.

Though yet to have a fight planned, Zamboanga says she is working hard in her camp as if she's preparing for a shot at the title currently held by Angela Lee.

"Kasi gusto ko yung next fight ko, gusto ko talaga manalo na. Ayoko nang matalo ulit. Yung camp na ginagawa ko ngayon, iniisip ko ngayon na parang championship," she said.

Zamboanga also remained optimistic of her chances to make another run at the belt, saying she is still in her prime and has a lot left in the tank.

"’Di ako mawawalan ng pag-asa kasi nasa rankings pa ako... Di naman porket natalo ka ng dalawang beses mag-stop ka na," she said.