Pasig, Iloilo clash for Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The third time is the proverbial charm.

The Pasig King Pirates are going to the Wesley So Cup finals after ousting nemesis and kontrapelo San Juan Predators in the Northern Division finals, 15-6 and 2-1, in Armageddon in the second set after drawing 10.5-all.

This will be the first time since the inaugural All-Filipino Cup where the Predators will not be figuring in the finals.

Pasig convincingly whipped San Juan in the first set, 15-6, as the King Pirates scored points up and down the board. The Predators’ saving grace was their senior board and weakness in the women’s board and the homegrown boards.

Pasig looked to cruise after taking blitz of the second set, 4.5-2.5.

San Juan summoned its old championship pride and hoped to replicate their division semifinals feat when they rallied in the second set against Caloocan. And they did just that as they took rapid chess, 8-6, behind their senior tag team of GM Viktor Moskalenko and IM Ricky de Guzman. The score was tied, 10.5-all, and the game went into extra boards.

However, it says something when two of Pasig’s Armageddon players are from their homegrown core. And it was Kevin Arquero and IM Eric Labog Jr. who delivered the goods against GM Oliver Barbosa and FM Arden Reyes for a 2-1 triumph to finally send Pasig to the finals.

Pasig topped the Northern Division in the last three conferences but were eliminated in the semifinals and the finals by Caloocan and San Juan, respectively.

San Juan will rue their inconsistency and weakness in the homegrown boards that was highlighted in the previous All-Filipino. When lady player WIM Jodilyn Fronda is unavailable, the alternate has left much to be desired and has more oft than not, been an automatic two or three points for the opponent.

Facing Pasig will be the Iloilo Kisela Knights, who booked their fourth consecutive trip to the finals and second straight Wesley So Cup title berth as they are bidding to be the first repeat champion in PCAP.

The Southern Division finals were just as competitive as they defeated the Negros Kingsmen, 11-10 and 12.5-8.5.

Once more, Best Player of the Conference candidate GM Joey Antonio led the way by claiming all six points available from his two-set match-ups.

Negros gave Iloilo fits with their own homegrown players frustrating their Kisela Knights opposites in the first set. However, come the second set, Iloilo’s Fritz Porras, Rolly Parondo Jr. and Cesar Mariano and Horizon Villanueva asserted their dominance.

Iloilo will be out to not only defend their Wesley So Cup crown that they won last year but also to grab their second title.

The Wesley So Cup finals will be played Saturday, August 6.