Brondial downplays double-double vs Bolts, keeps focus on meeting Beermen's needs

MANILA, Philippines — Rodney Brondial became an unlikely spark for the San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday as he uncorked a 20-point and 11-rebound performance in Game One of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Against an upset-seeking Bolts side, Brondial came to the aid of SMB stars like June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, who will likely need to grind out minutes in the series as they seek entry to the Philippine Cup finals.

The 31-year-old fell short of patting himself on the back for the performance, though, saying he was only keen on contributing to his team rather than watching his individual stats.

"'Di naman ako conscious dun sa points ko, actually mas conscious pa nga ako sa rebounds ko," admitted Brondial, who was averaging around seven points per game before the double-double on Wednesday.

"So, kung ano yung mas makakatulong sa team, kung ano yung kaya ko ibigay, kung ano yung pwede kong magawang supporta para kay June Mar, yun yung [focus]," he added.

Brondial was only one of the gears working harmoniously for the wire-to-wire victory over the Bolts.

And after plowing through the Blackwater Bossing in the quarterfinals then following it up with the rout of Meralco, the big man out of Adamson said that the team's morale was at an all time high and fueling their dominance.

"Siguro yung samahan kasi namin, sabi ko sobrang ganda ng samahan namin, talagang barkada kami ngayon sa team, nag-eenjoy kami magkakasama," he said.

"Kahit sino, kung ano [man] yung combination na nasa loob, nag-eenjoy kami kasama yung isa't isa," he continued.

Brondial and the rest of the Beermen will look to go up 2-0 against the Bolts when Game Two tips off at 3 p.m.on Friday still at the Araneta Coliseum.