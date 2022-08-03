Perez takes charge as Beermen rout Meralco in PBA semis opener

MANILA, Philippines — CJ Perez uncorked a balanced performance to lead the San Miguel Beermen to a 121-97 blowout of the Meralco Bolts in Game One of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

After taking the fast lane to the semis with a one-game drubbing of the Blackwater Bossing in the previous round, the Beermen zoomed to a 10-0 start to build a huge lead en route to a wire-to-wire victory against the Bolts.

Meralco, which came off of a three-game series against Barangay Ginebra, looked a half-step slow against the former Philippine Cup powerhouse.

Perez tallied 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block to lead SMB in the big win.

Vic Manuel added 16 markers off the bench while Rodney Brondial delivered a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

At the end of the opening frame, SMB was up by 16, 33-17.

It was an insurmountable lead for the Bolts as the Beermen remained firmly in control and led by as much as 26 points in the ball game.

Chris Banchero paced Meralco in the loss with 17 points.

The game capped of a double-header of blowouts to tip off the semifinals.

Game Two is on Friday at the same venue, with the Bolts and Beermen opening the action at 3 p.m.