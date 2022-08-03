^

HD Spikers eye payback vs Power Hitters in PVL semis

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 2:31pm
The Cignal HD Spikers
PVL

Games Thursday
(Ynares Center, Antipolo)

2:30 p.m. – Army Black Mamba vs Creamline
5:30 p.m. – Cignal vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal seeks to get back at sister team PLDT as the former shoots for a first win in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational, which goes to the Ynares Center in Antipolo Thursday.

The HD Spikers were shorthanded the last time they faced the Power Hitters in a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 defeat in an elimination-round showdown last Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Cignal played minus Ces Molina (sore ankle) and skipper Rachel Anne Daquis, Jerillie Malabanan, Roselyn Doria, Ayel Estranero and Chai Troncoso (various health reasons).

Their absence helped PLDT get the win, which catapulted them in the six-team semis where it jumpstarted its campaign with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 triumph over Army Black Mamba Tuesday.

But with its title bid on the line, Cignal is expected to show no mercy this time as it is expected to send back the cavalry headed by Molina and Daquis and show PLDT that the Open Conference third place is the better team.

Game time is at 5:30 p.m.

Creamline, for its part, aims to ride on their strong showing in the elims where they ended up No. 1 with a 5-1 record, as it tangles with Army Black Mamba (0-1) at 2:30 p.m.

A win for the Cool Smashers would re-launch their bid to claim one of the two berths to the one-game finale where they would have a chance to snare their second crown following their Open Conference conquest last April.

Creamline is expected to draw strength from what everybody calls “The Fantastic Four” of skipper Alyssa Valdez, setter Jia de Guzman, reigning Open Conference MVP Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

