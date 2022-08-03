^

Early PVL semis leaders High Speed Hitters peaking at right time

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 11:38am
The PLDT High Speed Hitters celebrate during their game against the Army Black Mamba in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Tuesday
MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters are hitting their stride at just the right moment after a three-set drubbing of the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers to open their semifinals campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

The High Speed Hitters trounced the Lady Troopers, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, to kick off the round-robin semifinal round, wherein the top four local teams test their mettle against foreign teams Kobe Shinwa Women's University and KingWhale Taipei.

With their fourth win in their last five outings, PLDT coach George Pascua says his team is finally able to play consistently in a match that resulted in the lopsided victory.

"Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila — umpisahan natin nang maganda, tatapusin natin nang maganda. Then, execute 'yung game plan," Pascua said after the game.

"Fortunately, na-achieve naman namin 'yun pero siyempre, marami pa kaming mga adjustments na dapat gawin pa. Kasi, paganda nang paganda ang laban every game," he added.

Still, the win over Army gave PLDT a one-up over their fellow local teams, as it'll be a single-round robin format against the four top teams after eliminations, with the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Cignal HD Spikers wrapping up the locals and the two guest teams.

Now with a win under their belt, the High Speed Hitters enter their next game against the HD Spikers with a skip on their step.

But Rhea Dimaculangan says her team isn't keen on resting on their laurels, knowing how tough the competition is.

"Siyempre nakaka-bigay siya ng parang kumpiyansa para sa mga susunod namin games," said Dimaculangan as they play on Thursday next.

"Siya ang magiging baon namin. Pero 'di pa rin kami pwede mag-relax, and one game at a time pa rin," she said.

PLDT's clash with sister team Cignal on Thursday is the nightcap of a double-header at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Army and Creamline will lock horns in the matinee match-up at 2:30 p.m.

