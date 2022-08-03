^

Sports

Blazing windup puts Malixi 1 shot off Misemer in Junior PGA Championships

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 11:26am
Blazing windup puts Malixi 1 shot off Misemer in Junior PGA Championships
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi sizzled in a brilliant backside finish, firing a stirring seven-under 65 to stalk a hot-starting Julia Misemer of the US after 18 holes of the Junior PGA Championships in Palos Park, Illinois Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Priming up for next week’s US Women’s Amateur at Chamber’s Bay in Washington, Malixi fought back from four down with back-to-back birdies from No. 10 then closed out with a three-birdie binge to complete a 34-31 card at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club’s Ravines layout, which took a severe beating from 37 of the full-packed field of 156 chasing top honors in one of the US most prestigious junior championships.

Misemer led the assault with a 64, anchoring her strong start on a fiery frontside run of six birdies, including three straight from No. 1. Three more birdies in the first five holes at the back put her at nine-under but she failed to get up-and-down at the par-4 15th and missed a couple of chances in the last three holes and settled for an eight-under start.

But Malixi never ran out of hopes, producing one big shot after another she complemented with superb putting as she pounced on Misemer's late mishap and pulled within one by matching the American’s fiery start with her own version of a splendid finish.

Yuka Saso won this event in Hartford, Connecticut in 2019, rallying from behind to beat American Jenson Castle, who went on to win the 2021 US Women’s Amateur crown.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, coming off a semifinal setback in the Women’s Western Amateur Match Play in Northfield, also in Illinois, two weeks ago, tied for fifth in last year’s edition of the annual event won by Anna Davis, also of the US, at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

But her strong windup put her in the mix of things although she needed to shrug off a shaky start of two bogeys against a birdie in the first five holes to get her title bid going.

She hit back-to-back birdies from No. 6 and cashed in on the par-5 ninth to make the turn at 34, still four strokes behind Misemer, who birdied the first three holes, gained another stroke on No. 5 then picked up two more on Nos. 7 and 9 for a solid 30.

Misemer actually stretched her lead to five with three birdies in the five holes at the back against Malixi’s birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 but the latter gained on the former's rare miscue on No. 15 and on her scorching windup.

Angela Liu, also of the US, likewise put up a blazing start of five birdies, matched Misemer’s seven-under card with an eagle on No. 11 but bogeyed No. 13 to reel back. She, however, birdied the 17th to tie Malixi at second with a seven-under card.

Malixi’s flightmate Jaclyn LaHa also shone in mild conditions, finishing with a 66 while Japanese Nika Ito carded a 67 and six others, including Kati Li of the US and Thai Thanana Kotchasanmanee, turned in identical 68s at the par-72 layout.

GOLF

PGA

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is shaping up to be a preview of what could be the Gilas lineup for the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

1 day ago
International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Eala, ranked No. 282 in the world, was able to sweep qualifier Laura Svatikova of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 64...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson coming to town

Clarkson coming to town

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
NBA guard Jordan Clarkson is flying to Manila with his mother Janie, brother Bear and a trainer from his Utah Jazz team to...
Sports
fbtw

Tiger turns down $800 million Saudi offer

12 hours ago
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was “somewhere in that neighborhood” of $700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals

PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals

By Tony Finau | 44 minutes ago
Tony Finau claimed his third PGA Tour victory in the span of 12 months after securing back-to-back titles at the 3M Open and...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-UFC fighter and Fil-Am Ticman tastes victory in pro boxing debut

Ex-UFC fighter and Fil-Am Ticman tastes victory in pro boxing debut

1 hour ago
Filipino-American Nolan Ticman had a successful professional boxing debut after defeating American Keith Carson via unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka makes triumphant return with three-set San Jose win

Osaka makes triumphant return with three-set San Jose win

1 hour ago
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return from a two-month layoff by defeating Chinese teen Zheng...
Sports
fbtw
Early PVL semis leaders High Speed Hitters peaking at right time

Early PVL semis leaders High Speed Hitters peaking at right time

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The High Speed Hitters trounced the Lady Troopers, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, to kick off the round-robin semifinal round, wherein...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Bacolod register wins

MPBL: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Bacolod register wins

1 hour ago
Valenzuela snapped Manila's winning run and revved up its drive in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with