Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 7:16pm
Ian Sangalang (with the ball) of the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots staved off the NLEX Road Warriors in overtime, 112-106, in their do-or-die PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals game at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

After Don Trollano made back-to-back 3-pointers to get NLEX within two points, 106-108, with 1:03 ticks left, Calvin Abueva pushed their lead back to four with clutch makes at the charity stripe in the next possession.

Though Mark Barroca missed two of his free throws to leave the door ajar for NLEX, the Road Warriors could not muster an offensive make.

Barroca then got another chance to redeem himself at the line, converting twice to seal the deal.

It was a seesaw affair that saw neither side lead by more than eight points.

Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee paced Magnolia to victory with 24 and 21 markers, respectively.

Jio Jalalon added 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals off of the bench.

Abueva and Barroca also added 27 points combined.

Calvin Oftana finished with 32 points to lead NLEX in the losing effort.

Trollano had 22 markers as well, converting on six 3-pointers.

The Hotshots thus face defending champions TNT Tropang Giga in a best-of-seven semifinals.

