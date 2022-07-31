^

Sports

Philippine football body builds on resurgence with groundbreaking of new Carmona headquarters

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 12:04pm
Philippine football body builds on resurgence with groundbreaking of new Carmona headquarters
Officials from the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and FIFA delegates grace the groundbreaking of the new PFF headquarters in Carmona on Saturday
Courtesy of the PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is riding the momentum of the sport's resurgence in the country with its new headquarters breaking ground in Carmona on Saturday.

In the same month that the Philippine women's national football team claimed the country's first title in the AFF Women's Championship, the PFF marked a new era in the federation with the construction of the headquarters.

The new facility is being built from significant funding from the FIFA Forward Programme. 

It will provide spacious offices with modern facilities to replace the current premises, which was also FIFA-funded back in 2007.

PFF's new headquarters will sit on 4,231-square meters of land that the federation procured through the AFC President's Infrastructure Initiative Programme back in 2020.

The headquarters is within walking distance of the national training center that has a full-sized FIFA-funded artificial pitch and two mini-pitches, enabling the PFF to house its core football facilities close together in a single location.

The facility will be a five-storey building that will provide PFF with sufficient space to expand its administration in a "modern, high-quality" working condition.

The groundbreaking ceremonies in Carmona were attended by PFF and FIFA representatives like Carmona Mayor Dahlia Loyola, Philippine Sports Commission Executive Director Guillermo Iroy, PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr., PFF General Secretary Edwin Gastanes and FIFA delegates headed by Sanjeevan Balasingam, director for Member Associations Asia & Oceania. 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also made a video message to celebrate the PFF's groundbreaking.

"Today is a historic day for the Philippine Football Federation – and I congratulate you as you break ground on the construction of your new headquarters," he said. "Your new home will allow your staff to relocate to a modern, spacious and state-of-the-art space.

"I am particularly happy to note that you have worked so closely with FIFA to reach the point you arrive at today, and this is exactly the aim of the FIFA Forward Programme: to provide tailor-made support to all 211 Member Associations, with more investment, more impact and more oversight."

PFF president Nonong Araneta called the project a "dream" for Philippine football.

"The project was once a dream for us," Araneta said. "But with the cooperation between the PFF, FIFA and AFC, we are seeing it come to life. Our space in the current headquarters is limited which poses a huge challenge for even the current personnel. 

"With plenty of space, the new headquarters will make it a more conducive working and learning environment for our staff, coaches, referees and players as it would have several modern lecture and conference rooms. It is also very near to the PFF National Training Centre which is the hub of our on-field activities."

FOOTBALL

PFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Apolinario wins IBO flyweight crown with 1st round KO on South African foe&rsquo;s turf

Apolinario wins IBO flyweight crown with 1st round KO on South African foe’s turf

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
Filipino prospect Dave Apolinario headed into his opponent’s territory in East London, South Africa and impressively...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena cites &lsquo;new golden age&rsquo; in Philippine sports

Obiena cites ‘new golden age’ in Philippine sports

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
World Championships pole-vault bronze medalist EJ Obiena believes the country is experiencing a sports renaissance following...
Sports
fbtw

It’s win or go home

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Four unyielding aspirants. Two remaining semifinal tickets. A final chance to grab them.
Sports
fbtw

Pinoys make right moves in Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Grandmaster Mark Paragua fought his way back from a losing battle to preserve the Philippines’ 4-0 rout of Oman Friday night that set in motion its ambitious campaign for World Chess Olympiad honors in Chennai,...
Sports
fbtw

Survival of fittest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
San Miguel Beer and TNT are waiting in the wings to find out which teams they’ll face in the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinals to start on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Saso sputters with 72, falls to 48th in Scottish Open

Saso sputters with 72, falls to 48th in Scottish Open

By Jan Veran | 44 minutes ago
Saso, who birdied three of the last five holes at the front to save a 71 and make the cut Friday, cranked up her long game...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Dwight Ramos said that he will be healthy and available for the national team come the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic 'preparing' to play US Open despite vaccination ban

Djokovic 'preparing' to play US Open despite vaccination ban

1 hour ago
Under current rules, all visitors to the United States must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-F1 race director Masi reveals death threats, 'vile' abuse after Abu Dhabi mishap

Ex-F1 race director Masi reveals death threats, 'vile' abuse after Abu Dhabi mishap

1 hour ago
The 44-year-old was removed from the high-profile job over his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan edges Caloocan in Armageddon in Wesley So Cup semis

San Juan edges Caloocan in Armageddon in Wesley So Cup semis

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The San Juan Predators, once more on the ropes, this time against the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, dug deep into their reservoir...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with