Team Secret parts ways with Borkum; NDG put on reserve list

MANILA, Philippines – Team Secret, the lone all-Filipino team in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), has announced changes in their roster for the second split of the current VCT Pacific — Noel "NDG" De Guia moves to the reserve roster, while Jim "Borkum" Timbreza departs the team.

A second update to our VALORANT roster.



It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing BORKUM's departure from the squad.



He has been a long-time friend to all of us and we wish him the best for his next adventure.#LabanSecret #ItLiesWithin pic.twitter.com/pactZgyO4x — Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 21, 2024

Timbreza has been with the roster since they were playing under the banner of Bren Esports and was eventually acquired by Team Secret back in 2021. Known for his clutch wins, dubbed “Borkum Time”, Timbreza had been one of the key factors in the team's sensational run during the 2021 Valorant Champions in Berlin.

"Life goes on from now on, still gonna get into shape and finding a new home while on break," said Timbreza on X, formerly Twitter.

With Timbreza's departure, Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco is the only member that remains from the team's original roster.

Meanwhile De Guia, the most recent acquisition for the team, was moved to the reserve list after three tournaments with Team Secret.

Although De Guia debuted with a win during Team Secret's campaign in the Asia Pacific Predator League, he has been struggling in VCT Pacific, given his performance in the Kickoff tournament, as well as in Stage 1.

Though no announcements have been made on who will fill-in the two open slots on the team's roster, Team Secret will next see action in VCT Pacific Stage 2 on June 15, in three weeks’ time.