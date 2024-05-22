National cyclists train in Zambales for Asian tilt in Kazakhstan

Members of the national road cycling team bound for the Asian championships in Kazakhstan in June complete their Zambales training camp with representatives of Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane and Rep. Doris “Nanay Bing” Maniquiz.

MANILA, Philippines – Members of PhilCycling’s national road team completed recently a five-day training camp in Zambales ahead of their participation in the 2024 Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Championships for Road in Kazakhstan in June.

A total of 35 cyclists took part in the training camp hosted by Zambales Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane and supported by Rep. Doris Maniquiz of the province’s Second District at the Balin Sambali in Iba and at Camp Kainomayan in Botolan.

“The training camp’s important not only to keep the athletes in harness for the Asian championships but for them to bond together further as a national team,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who also heads the PhilCycling.

The championships are set June 5012 in Almaty, and the PhilCycling team’s trip to Kazakhstan’s largest city is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the POC.

The ACC will also confer Tolentino the 2024 Merit Award for his exemplary contribution to cycling’s growth in Asia.

The national road cycling team is composed of riders from Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance, 7-Eleven-Cliqq by Roadbike Philippines, Excellent, D’Reyna and Go-for-Gold.

They are handled by head coach Reinhard Gorantes and deputy coaches Virgilio Espiritu, Marita Lucas, Mark John Lexer Galedo and Joey de los Reyes.