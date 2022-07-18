^

Stajcic hopes Filipinas AFF win becomes catalyst for Philippine football

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 10:24am
Stajcic hopes Filipinas AFF win becomes catalyst for Philippine football
The Philippine women's national football team celebrate during their AFF Women's Championship final against Thailand at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday
PFF / AFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team wrote history on Sunday after winning their first-ever title, ruling the AFF Women's Championship with a 3-0 beating Thailand at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

In the latest of what has been a series of milestones for the Filipinas, some 8,257 supporters flocked to fill the stands at the iconic stadium and electrified the atmosphere for the home team.

As his wards brought home the trophy in front of a packed stadium, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic believes this moment can be what shifts Philippine football to the next level.

"You know, I was in Australia, four or five years ago, maybe a bit longer now, but we had our first sell out crowd for the Matildas against Brazil, 17,000 people and you know, it was the night that the game really changed in Australia where women's football elevated itself to the mainstream of society," said Stajcic.

"And I'm hoping we can do the same with this team here in the Philippines," he continued.

Stajcic himself called for more fans to watch in Rizal Memorial Stadium after their 1-0 stunner over Australia in their opening game of the tournament.

Since then, the numbers have been on the uptick and peaked in the championship match.

With fans lighting up the stands and making enough noise to cheer on the Filipinas, Stajcic hopes it is a sign of more growth to come for the sport in the country.

"I hope football can grow. Like in Australia, it's not the No. 1 sport [here in the Philippines], so hopefully moments like this can grow the sport," said Stajcic.

"Young girls and young boys can see what it's like to be successful and have that passion and energy in the crowd, only football can do that. So, I really wanna grow the sport here for those young boys and girls," he added.

The Filipinas have been on a meteoric rise since the beginning of the year after qualifying for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in the AFC Asian Cup in January.

They followed it up with a bronze medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi and cap it all off with the championship here in home soil at the AFF Women's Championship.

