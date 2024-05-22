^

Fifi Sharma happy to be reunited with ex-La Salle teammates at Alas Pilipinas

Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 11:41am
Fifi Sharma
PNVF / PVL

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a new chapter with familiar faces for Akari middle blocker Fifi Sharma as she joins Alas Pilipinas for the upcoming 2024 AVC Challenge Cup this week, where the national team will field a mix of veteran and young players.

Among those up-and-coming players are Sharma’s former teammates from La Salle in Angel Canino, Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel.

Having won the UAAP title with the Lady Spikers just last season, the 23-year-old beamed with pride as they take on a new challenge in their respective careers, as they suit up for flag and country.

“I’m super happy kasi this is like a reunion for us,” gushed Sharma during the team’s introductory press conference on Monday. 

“I’ve been away from them for about a year and seeing them here in the highest level of playing here in the country is like a different feeling, parang ‘wow, friendship goals!’”

Sharma left the Archers’ den early as she went pro with the Akari Chargers. But the love remained for the green and white as she supported them from the other side of the volleyball scene.

Despite Sharma’s absence, the Lady Spikers were able to finish as runners-up in the recently concluded UAAP Season 86, where the NU Lady Bulldogs reclaimed the championship.

Now that they’re back on the same side of the net, Sharma is determined to play the best that she can, along with her fellow Lady Spikers and the rest of the roster. Skippered by eight-time PVL Best Setter Jia Morado-De Guzman, Sharma hopes they can give it their all.

“Actually, given the mix of players right now, we’re all determined and eager to give our best [in] this tournament. I think everybody is doing the best they can to make the whole process of gelling easier for everyone,” she said.

Sharma and the rest of Alas Pilipinas kicks off their campaign in the AVC Challenge Cup on Thursday, May 23, against Australia at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

ALAS PILIPINAS

FIFI SHARMA

VOLLEYBALL
