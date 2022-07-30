^

Ginebra out to match Meralco's physicality in rubber match

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 10:07am
Ginebra out to match Meralco's physicality in rubber match
Ginebra head coach Tim Cone
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will be looking to level with the Meralco Bolts when it comes to physicality once the winner-take-all Game Three of their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals match unfurl on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After doing so and successfully staving off elimination against the Bolts on Friday, Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone knows it'll be the secret to completing the comeback and moving on to the next round.

"This game wasn't for boys, today. This is a man's game today. I mean, it was physical, it was rough and tumble, there was blood on the floor... They're trying to do something that they haven't done against us and we know that and we have so much respect for them," said Cone after the game.

"They're showing their desire by the way they're coming out and playing physically, diving all over the floor, [Cliff] Hodge is throwing his body around everywhere. They're just showing their great desire that they have, we're just trying to match it," he added.

It was a tough grind out game for both teams as the Bolts tried to claw back from 12 points down to pull the rug from under the Gin Kings.

They were almost successful if it wasn't for hustle and clutch plays late in the game that went Ginebra's way.

Known as being the Bolts' perennial tormentors in their quest for a PBA crown, Cone will look to come out with the same intensity in Game Three to continue asserting their dominance over Meralco.

"We're trying to match that physicality and for us to come out and play well in Game Three, we're gonna have to continue to match that physicality," said Cone.

"That's really the name of the game in this series," he added.

The Bolts and the Gin Kings face off on Sunday for the right to face the San Miguel Beermen in a best-of-seven semifinals.

