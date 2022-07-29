^

Sports

Aguilar, Gin Kings overpower Bolts to force rubber match in PBA quarterfinals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 5:36pm
Japeth Aguilar
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Japeth Aguilar and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings staved off elimination in Game Two of their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series against the Meralco Bolts with an 94-87 win at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Friday.

Despite squandering a first half lead as big as 12 points, the Gin Kings were able to convert on crucial shots in the end game to force the knockout match for the right to face the San Miguel Beermen in the semifinals.

Aguilar, who scored a team-high 25 points, converted on a poster dunk against Meralco's Cliff Hodge to push Ginebra's lead to seven, 89-82, with about two minutes left in the game.

Stanley Pringle then hit the dagger 3-pointer with 1:02 left to put the game away, 94-86. Hodge split at the free throw line to arrive at the final score.

Along with his 25 points, Aguilar also grabbed eight rebounds and tallied five blocks in the victory.

Christian Standhardinger added a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. He also had seven assists.

LA Tenorio, who was scoreless in Game One, bounced back with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Hodge led Meralco with 25 markers. Allein Maliksi contributed 14 points while Raymond Almazan finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards.

The Bolts and the Gin Kings face off for a rubber match in a date yet to be determined for a spot in the next round.

BASKETBALL

PBA
