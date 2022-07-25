^

Pirates, Generals, Tigers enter win column in Filoil cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 4:16pm
Pirates, Generals, Tigers enter win column in Filoil cagefest

Games Tuesday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – Arellano vs NU
11 a.m. – EAC vs Perpetual
1 p.m. – FEU vs San Sebastian
3 p.m. – JRU vs Letran
5 p.m. – UP vs UE

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum of the Philippines University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Santo Tomas bested their counterparts in separate outings to barge into the win column of the FIloil EcoOil Preseason Cup at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Monday.

Mac Guadana starred for the Pirates with a 29-point eruption to keep Far Eastern University winless in Group B after a 71-62 win while the Generals whipped the University of the East, 72-65, in Group A action.

Also in Group B, the Growling Tigers hacked out an 86-78 win over Jose Rizal University though Bal David has yet to officially start his stint as the teams’ new head coach.

Guadana drained seven triples and only missed two for Lyceum, which relied on a strong second quarter surge to run away from the Tamaraws.

For the Generals, Adam Doria uncorked 21 markers to banner their comeback win highlighted by a 14-3 closeout against the Red Warriors.

Sherwin Concepcion (20) and Bryan Santos (20), meanwhile, joined hands in lifting Santo Tomas to a hard-earned win over JRU with coach Jinino Manansala calling the shots in lieu of David.

FEU fell to 0-2 in Group B as UE and JRU stumbled in their Filoil debuts.

Group A leaders University of the Philippines and Adamson were still clashing as of press time against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Arellano University, respectively.

The scores:

First Game

EAC 72 – Ad. Doria 21, Maguliano 13, Cosejo 7, Umpad 7, Gurtiza 6, Robin 5, Balowa 4, Dominguez 4, An. Doria 3, Luciano 2, Cosa 0, Cabuhat 0, Vista 0.
UE 65 – Payawal 12, K. Paranada 10, N. Paranada 9, Sawat 7, Beltran 6, Antiporda 6, Pascual 6, Pagsanjan 5, Lorenzana 4, Remogat 0, Tulabut 0.
Quarters: 20-24, 30-41, 49-55, 72-65.

Second Game

LPU 71 –  Guadana 29, Barba 9, Bravo 8, Navarro 7, Umali 4, Aviles 4, Venoya 4, Penafiel 2, Cunanan 2, Caduyac 2, Larupay 0, Montano 0, Omandac 0, Garro 0.
FEU 62 –  Gonzales 11, Tempra 9, Torres 8, Alforque 8, Sajonia 7, Songcuya 5, Montemayor 5, Sleat 3, Ona 3, Sandagon 2, Gravera 1, Bagunu 0.
Quarters: 19-17, 37-28, 56-38, 71-62.

Third Game

UST 86 –  Concepcion 20, Santos 20, Baclaan 12, Manalang 10, Cabanero 9, Manaytay 7, Mantua 3, Stevens 2, Wilson 2, M. Pangilinan 1, Lazarte 0.

JRU 78 –  Dela Rosa 17, Celis 13, Amores 11, Miranda 10, Sy 7, De Leon 6, Guiab 6, Dionisio 4, Arenal 2, Bongay 2, Villarin 0, Tan 0, Medina 0.

