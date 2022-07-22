^

Wesley So Cup Northern Division Play-In Preview

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 11:43am
Wesley So Cup Northern Division Play-In Preview

MANILA, Philippines – Did teams extend their Wesley So Cup campaign by a game or two? Or do they advance to the playoffs?

That is the question when four squads battle Saturday, July 23. The No. 7 and No. 8 squads both hold a twice-to-beat advantage.

#7 Cavite Spartans (18-16) vs. #10 Rizal Batch Towers (10-24)

Cavite won both elimination round meetings — 11-10 and 11.5-9.5. 

Both matches were close. While always a team effort, the steady hands for the Spartans have been IM Joel Banawa and AFM Eduardo Tunguia who have won all six points in all encounters.

If Rizal wants to send the match to a second set, they will need others to back up NM Noel dela Cruz, who has been the only player to consistently put points on the board for the Batch Towers.

In the five conferences so far in PCAP, Rizal has made the playoffs more than Cavite, 3-2. But this Wesley So Cup, the smart money is on Cavite but as they always say, mahiwaga ang boards.

#8 Isabela Knights of Alexander (13-21) vs. #9 Quezon Simba’s Tribe (12-22)

The two squads split their conference series w3ith Isabela taking the first meeting, 12.5-8.5, and the Simba’s tribe getting even, 14.5-6.5, last July 6.

In those two matches, the Knights of Alexanders’ fount of strength has been lady player AFM Melizah Ruth Carreon and senior player NM Gerardo Cabellon, who have taken 11.5 points from the 12 available in their match-ups.

Isabela would do well for others to back them up. They do have the advantage having made the playoffs three of the four previous conferences while Quezon City has yet to taste going into the “second season” of the tournament. 

As for the Simba’s Tribe, they can also count on steady points from NM Carlos Garma and NM Robert Arellano. 

There isn’t much to separate both teams. For all their strengths, whichever homegrown team put on more points decided the contest.

Look for Quezon City sending this into an extra set, but Isabela, given the odds, should prevail. If not, Quezon City will be flush with confidence. Because if they do advance, Pasig awaits.

The play-in matches can be viewed live on streaming the Facebook pages of PCAP and the different teams.

