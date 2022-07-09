^

Junna Tsukii nabs Philippines' first gold in World Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 2:22pm
Junna Tsukii
CAPAS, Tarlac — The Philippines won its first gold medal in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, USA early after Junna Tsukii delivered a masterful performance in the Women's Kumite -50kg event on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The Filipino-Japanese karateka bested Venezuela's Yorgelis Salazar, 2-0, in the final to clinch her first-ever gold in the World Games.

It is only the country's second gold medal in the quadrennial event after Carlo Biado won gold in Nine-ball men's singles in 2017.

Tsukii made it to the gold medal match after beating Japan's Miho Miyahara, 4-3, in the semifinal.

This was a recovery for the 30-year-old who finished the pool stage with a 1-2 slate. 

Coincidentally, she fell to Salazar in their initial match up, 1-8.

Still, Tsukii was able to emerge triumphant when it mattered the most.

The karateka's performance is an optimistic start for Team Philippines who fields 10 athletes in the Games.

Also competing for the flag are cue artists Biado and Rubieln Amit, Duathlon athletes Kim Mangrobang, John Chicano, and Fernando Caseres, Jiu-jitsu athlete Annie Ramirez, Muay Thai fighters Philip Delarmino and Lee Bade, and Powerlifter Joyce Reboton.

