Gilas women banking on outside shooting ahead of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 1:24pm
The Gilas Pilipinas women's 3x3 squad for the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. From L-R Trina Guytingco, Camille Clarin, Afril Bernardino, and Khatae Castillo
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's 3x3 team will be looking to lean on their perimeter shooting when they go against taller and bigger teams in the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore set to unfurl on Wednesday.

With a lineup comprised of shooters and gunners, the Filipinas are keen on taking advantage of their efficiency from beyond the arc.

"I think, after the SEA Games, we wanted to focus more on having outside shooters. Because in 3x3, it makes a big difference scoring from the outside," said Camille Clarin during their practice earlier this week.

"The two-pointers really make the game go quicker. So I think Coach Pat [Aquino] wanted to have a faster, more explosive team," she added.

In the SEA Games, the Gilas women failed to defend their title in women's 3x3 and even fell out of the podium as they settled for fourth place.

Now, with Clarin, Trina Guytingco, Khate Castillo and Afril Bernardino at the helm, the Gilas women are seeking redemption.

Only Bernardino was part of the SEA Games lineup that failed to defend the top spot.

As their lineup is revamped, Guytingco is optimistic.

"I love our lineup. Since we all kind of have the same height, it makes it a lot easier thinking we are all capable of doing the same things," she said.

"Even though Khate is not a big rebounder, we need her for her shooting; she’s a sharpshooter. Our chemistry, it took a while. We’re still molding, but I have faith that we have trust in each other. We’ll do the best that we can," she added.

Gilas, seeded fourth in the tournament, competes first in the qualifying draw, facing Jordan and Indonesia on July 7.

