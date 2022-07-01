^

Ateneo headed to Japan for UAAP Season 85 build up

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 3:30pm
Ateneo headed to Japan for UAAP Season 85 build up
Dave Ildefonso.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo’s build-up for a UAAP title redemption bid begins overseas with a stint in Japan for the World University Basketball Series next month.

The Blue Eagles, who finished runner-up to University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 84, will be the country’s representative in the four-team international tilt slated at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo on August 9 to 11.

Ateneo will be up against Japan’s Tokai University, National Chengchi University of Taiwan and Universitas Pelita Harapan of Indonesia.

National Chengchi University ruled Taiwan's University Basketball Association, Universitas Pelita Harapan reigned supreme in Indonesia’s Liga Mahasiswa while Tokai University finished second in the All Japan Intercollegiate Basketball Championship, making it an exciting battle among top Asian schools.

This will be the first foray of the vengeful Ateneo squad under the watch of coach Tab Baldwin after seeing its three-peat UAAP reign end at the hands of UP last May.

In Japan, Ateneo will parade a new core following the graduation of vital cogs Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio – who are already in the PBA – as well as the departure of SJ Belangel to the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

It’s also uncertain if Ateneo will have the services of Ange Kouame, who is nursing a meniscal sprain and partial ACL tear injury that sidelined him for duty as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player.

