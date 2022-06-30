^

Sports

Hopes high for Philippine sports as athletes take part in Marcos inauguration

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 3:59pm
Hopes high for Philippine sports as athletes take part in Marcos inauguration
Philippine national sports athletes joined the civic military parade that preceded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s inauguration Thursday.
PSC photo

MANILA, Philippines – Will sports be a priority in the administration of new Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.?

Based on the Chief Executive’s inauguration at the National Museum in Manila Thursday, it appeared like it will be.

In a historic moment, athletes were represented in the civic military parade leading up to that much-awaited moment when Marcos was sworn in as the country’s 17th president.

A total of 25 national athletes from wushu, sepak takraw, jujitsu, judo, kurash, shooting, rowing and gymnastics joined the march that included the country’s other front liners headed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

And Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed optimism that sports will have a prominent nook in the new national leadership.

“We are thankful to the new administration, to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for putting sports on a rightful platform in his administration,” said the Tagaytay City Mayor and PhilCycling chief.

“The POC, and the whole of Philippine sports for that matter, is more hopeful now that our athletes will be given more priority and attention under President Marcos,” he added.

The country is hoping to follow, if not improve, its glorious performances in the international stage under the Rodrigo Duterte administration that was highlighted by a breakthrough golden effort by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

It is also under the past admin that the Filipino athletes emerged overall champions of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games that the country hosted while producing world champions like gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio among others.

 “The athletes’ inclusion in the parade signals how serious President Marcos' outlook on sports will be,” said Tolentino. “Sports is a tried, tested and certified unifying factor among us Filipinos — time and again, we unite each time our athletes compete, and win, abroad.”

The Philippine Sports Commission coordinated the athletes’ inclusion in the parade that included key government installations, including frontliners who fought COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Interestingly, the present leadership is still in the process of selecting potential successors to PSC officials chaired by William “Butch” Ramirez or approve the possibility of retaining them.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

POC

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The multi-titled coach, though, said that Wong is participating in training for the upcoming tilt.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
What it lacks in manpower, size and experience, Gilas Pilipinas intends to make up for with heart, grit and determination...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
While not being able to meet his goal of finishing off their opponents early, Austria lauded his team for grinding out the...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
A bout in King of the Fight 9, hosted by amateur combat sports organization King of the Fight, ended in a fuss after a fighter...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person this November in Japan

Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person this November in Japan

1 hour ago
The Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person and will take place from November 11-13 in Japan.
Sports
fbtw
Late mishap drops Superal to joint lead in Thai LPGA Championship

Late mishap drops Superal to joint lead in Thai LPGA Championship

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Princess Superal took control midway through but faltered at the finish, slipping to a share of lead with Kongkraphan Patcharajutar...
Sports
fbtw
Dominant win sends Malixi to Polo Junior Classic quarters

Dominant win sends Malixi to Polo Junior Classic quarters

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The rising Filipina star parred the first two holes and went 2-up as Gazzoli fumbled with a triple bogey and bogey, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
While acknowledging that development in time for their historic appearance in the World Cup is the top priority, Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss

San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
In a battle royale or in the eyes of some, a championship preview, the Predators squeaked past the Kisela Knights, 11-10,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with