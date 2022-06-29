^

Sports

Asian neighbors can learn from Filipinos' love of basketball, says EASL chief

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 4:45pm
EASL CEO Matt Beyer
Asia League Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Throughout the world, Filipinos are known for their passion for basketball.

As the cliche goes, here in country, basketball isn't just a sport — it's a religion.

Now, with regional tiff East Asia Super League (EASL) linking up with our very own PBA, league chief Matt Beyer hopes that other countries in Asia learn a thing or two from the Filipino basketball fan.

"I think everyone in the world knows the passion of the Philippine basketball fans. The fact that such a majority of the population watches basketball games on a weekly basis and that there's so many great stories that are just part of everyone's daily experience, and kind of the fabric of family and culture with basketball," Beyer said during Tuesday's EASL Group Draw in Shangri-La The Fort.

"I can go on with many many examples but I think basketball is dear to everyone in the Philippines and so having the PBA part of our family, I think that's something that the other leagues can learn from as they try to build more passion and love for basketball in their own countries and cultures," he added.

The PBA is among three other Asian leagues who will be playing in the eight-team EASL season, with squads from the Japan B. League, Korean Basketball League and Chinese Taipei's P. League+.

As one of the region's most elite competitions, and with the history to back it up as the continent's oldest professional hoops league, Beyer underscored the value of having the PBA working with the EASL.

"The PBA, like any of our member leagues, is amazing," said Beyer.

"Given the fact that the PBA has such a long and wonderful history, only second to the NBA in terms of the longest history of a professional league in the world, it's an extreme honor to be working with the PBA," he added.

As for the teams who will be representing the PBA in the EASL, they will be the champions and runners-up of the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.

Other teams headlining the inaugural season are Korea's Anyang KGC and Seoul SK Knights, Japan's Ryukyu Golden Kings and Utsonomiya Brex, Greater China's Bay Area Dragons and the Taipei Fubon Braves.

Hostilities of the EASL are expected to begin around October, with teams playing home-and-away games within their respective groups.

Throughout the world, Filipinos are known for their passion for basketball.
