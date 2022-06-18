^

Sports

Eala continues fine play, barges into W60 Madrid final

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 6:14pm
Eala continues fine play, barges into W60 Madrid final
Alex Eala
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — Red-hot Alex Eala rolled to the finals of the elite W60 Madrid, making short work of Canada’s Katherine Sebov with a 6-2, 6-1 win Saturday at the Club Deportivo Brezo Osuna in Spain.

Behind a near-perfect performance, the Filipina wunderkind needed only 63 minutes to finish off the 16th-seeded Canadian counterpart in two sets to barge into her first W60 finals appearance.

Eala will face either Spain’s Marina Bassols Ribera or Hong Kong’s Adithya Karunaratne from the other semifinal pairing for the prestigious crown of the $60,000 Spanish tourney.

The 17-year-old ace only had one fault in the entire match while scoring two aces against another higher-ranked opponent in Sebov, the WTA No. 333.

Ranked No. 413, Eala previously bested an array of seasoned challengers highlighted by a 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal win over WTA No. 182 and Madrid No. 3 seed Jaimee Fourlis of Australia.

Even in that match, Eala needed only 68 minutes to advance in her first W60 semifinal appearance as well.

The 17-year-old sensation previously trounced Bulgaria’s Lia Karatancheva, 6-4 6-4 and Chile’s Daniela Seguel, 6-1, 6-2, before scoring a comeback win against local bet Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 0-6, 6-2, 7-5, to progress in the quarterfinals.

Coming off a three-bronze medal haul in her Southeast Asian Games debut, Eala is vying to pick up her third title in the professional circuit after wins in the 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain and the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pagdanganan rallies to salvage a 72, slips to joint 24th in Meijer LPGA Classic

Pagdanganan rallies to salvage a 72, slips to joint 24th in Meijer LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan found her range and rhythm late but just in time to save an even-par 72 although she slipped from joint...
Sports
fbtw
WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings
play

WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Eala stuns No. 3 seed

Eala stuns No. 3 seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala reached the semifinals of the prestigious W60 Madrid tilt by stunning No. 3 seed Jaimee Fourlis of France, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falters in first of two friendlies vs Korea

Gilas falters in first of two friendlies vs Korea

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Gilas were ahead 55-45 after halftime break before the Koreans uncorked a 23-3 run to flip the script and took a 10-point...
Sports
fbtw
Guce makes cut despite 74; Del Rosario, Arevalo fall in Road to LPGA

Guce makes cut despite 74; Del Rosario, Arevalo fall in Road to LPGA

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Eager to recover from a shaky finish in a 70 start Thursday, Guce struggled instead with her long game and iron play but found...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Smart Omega survives thriller as Kelra earns first MSC 2022 Savage

Smart Omega survives thriller as Kelra earns first MSC 2022 Savage

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Reigning Kings of Southeast Asia, Smart Omega, continued their lower bracket meta with a series win against home country bet,...
Sports
fbtw
RSG PH, Smart Omega enter playoffs in Mobile Legends Southeast Asia tiff

RSG PH, Smart Omega enter playoffs in Mobile Legends Southeast Asia tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Philippine teams RSG PH and Smart Omega advanced to the playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022,...
Sports
fbtw
vivo T series delivers premium gaming experience within reach
Sponsored
vivo T series delivers premium gaming experience within reach
12 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Sibol accepts BTK captain&rsquo;s challenge for Philippines-US clash

Sibol accepts BTK captain’s challenge for Philippines-US clash

By Michelle Lojo | June 3, 2022 - 7:25pm
Sibol has addressed BloodThirstyKings (BTK) team captain Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun's call for a Sibol-US mat...
Sports
fbtw
Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

May 27, 2022 - 4:32pm
Elyon from PlayPark gives players a world-class PC MMORPG experience with its vast open world powered by immersive 3D gr...
Sports
fbtw
Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

May 26, 2022 - 8:00am
With their medals, SIBOL placed third in the esports division with Vietnam at the top spot followed by Indonesia. SIBOL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with