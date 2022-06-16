^

Sports

Celtics upbeat on forcing Game 7 decider vs Warriors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 10:50am
Celtics upbeat on forcing Game 7 decider vs Warriors
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics walks off the court after the 104-94 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
LACHLAN CUNNINGHAM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics will be on the brink when they face the Golden State Warriros in Game Six of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

But Jayson Tatum isn't sweating just yet because as they say, it's not over until the fat lady sings. In the NBA Finals, it's not over until a team reaches four wins.

"It's the first to four. It's not over with," Tatum said during practice day on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

"So as long as it's not over with, you got a chance," he added.

The Celtics are battle tested heading into Game Six, with their two previous series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat both going into winner-take-all Game Sevens.

Having been able to escape elimination before, Boston are betting on themselves to do it again -- in the most important series of the season.

"I think having done it before should give you even more confidence that you can," said Tatum.

"Not that it's going to be easy or it's going to be given to us, but you should be extremely confident as long as you got a chance. We got a chance tomorrow," he continued.

Tatum and the Celtics will try to lean on their home crowd come game day as they face a win-or-go-home situation.

Boston, who are looking to win a historic 18th championship banner, will attempt to win it all on the road in Chase Center in San Francisco if they force Game Seven.

