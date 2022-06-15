^

Sports

Curry stresses need for Warriors to play their 'best game of the year' in Game 6

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 11:07am
Curry stresses need for Warriors to play their 'best game of the year' in Game 6
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a basket during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
LACHLAN CUNNINGHAM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from becoming NBA champions once again.

And because they've been on the pinnacle of NBA basketball thrice before since 2015, they know that getting that all-important fourth win is easier said than done.

Now that they have a chance to close out the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Game Six on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Finals MVP candidate Stephen Curry is sure they'll need to bring out all the stops.

"We understand what we need to do. It's just about going out and executing, trying to bottle up your emotions, knowing how hard a close-out game is," said Curry after their 104-94 Game Five win on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

"We've had opportunities in prior series, that first time, to try to close a series out and struggled a little bit," he added.

Now that all the marbles is on the line, Curry said it will take everything that the Warriors have to successfully end the series and avoid the high pressure Game Seven back in Chase Center.

Curry is hopeful that with back-to-back hard-earned wins, Golden State has what it takes.

"I think our energy, and especially these last two games, has been amazing on both ends of the floor," said Curry.

"That's all you want, is an opportunity to play hopefully the best game of the year. Doesn't have to be perfect, but play the best game of the year -- in terms of our intensity, focus, and execution. And knowing what more one more win means," he added.

Curry along with fellow veteran teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are looking to return to the summit of the NBA after winning it all in 2015, and 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will look to force a decider as they chase a record-breaking 18th championship banner.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Nationals leave for Korea today

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
A 12-man Gilas squad accompanied by interim head coach Nenad Vucinic leaves for Incheon on a PAL flight this afternoon to face a tough Korean national team in a pair of friendlies at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-Do...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas teens return to international play with a bang

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The new crop of Gilas Pilipinas youth introduced itself in flying colors, drubbing Kuwait with an emphatic 82-45 win in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship yesterday in Doha, Qatar.
Sports
fbtw
Curry stresses need for Warriors to play their 'best game of the year' in Game 6

Curry stresses need for Warriors to play their 'best game of the year' in Game 6

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Now that they have a chance to close out the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Game Six on Thursday (Friday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles stay alive, soar past Golden Tigresses

Blue Eagles stay alive, soar past Golden Tigresses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo flaunted steely resolve anew, surviving another elimination game with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals miss out on AFC Asian Cup slot

Azkals miss out on AFC Asian Cup slot

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After losing to Palestine, 0-4, in their match earlier Tuesday, the Philippines needed a lot to go their way to qualify for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eya Laure undecided on future with UST after UAAP stepladder semis exit

Eya Laure undecided on future with UST after UAAP stepladder semis exit

By Luisa Morales | 17 minutes ago
Laure, who has two more years of eligibility left for UST, said that there is much to think about after falling to lower-seeded...
Sports
fbtw
Eala wins openers in W60 Madrid singles, doubles

Eala wins openers in W60 Madrid singles, doubles

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, fresh off quarterfinals finishes in a 25K tournament also in Madrid, beat Bulgaria's Lia Karatancheva, 6-4, 6-4.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas youth comes up short vs Japan, faces Kazakhstan in playoff

Gilas youth comes up short vs Japan, faces Kazakhstan in playoff

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After digging themselves out of a 12-point hole to get within four, 67-71, off a Alexander Konov jumper with 33 seconds left,...
Sports
fbtw
RSG PH rises, Smart Omega falls in MSC Playoffs opener

RSG PH rises, Smart Omega falls in MSC Playoffs opener

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
RSG PH survived dark horse Falcon Esports, 2-1, which swept ONIC Indonesia in the group stages.
Sports
fbtw
Collaborative effort key in Philippine sports rise

Collaborative effort key in Philippine sports rise

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Adapt to the times.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with