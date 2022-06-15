Curry stresses need for Warriors to play their 'best game of the year' in Game 6

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a basket during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from becoming NBA champions once again.

And because they've been on the pinnacle of NBA basketball thrice before since 2015, they know that getting that all-important fourth win is easier said than done.

Now that they have a chance to close out the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Game Six on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Finals MVP candidate Stephen Curry is sure they'll need to bring out all the stops.

"We understand what we need to do. It's just about going out and executing, trying to bottle up your emotions, knowing how hard a close-out game is," said Curry after their 104-94 Game Five win on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

"We've had opportunities in prior series, that first time, to try to close a series out and struggled a little bit," he added.

Now that all the marbles is on the line, Curry said it will take everything that the Warriors have to successfully end the series and avoid the high pressure Game Seven back in Chase Center.

Curry is hopeful that with back-to-back hard-earned wins, Golden State has what it takes.

"I think our energy, and especially these last two games, has been amazing on both ends of the floor," said Curry.

"That's all you want, is an opportunity to play hopefully the best game of the year. Doesn't have to be perfect, but play the best game of the year -- in terms of our intensity, focus, and execution. And knowing what more one more win means," he added.

Curry along with fellow veteran teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are looking to return to the summit of the NBA after winning it all in 2015, and 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will look to force a decider as they chase a record-breaking 18th championship banner.