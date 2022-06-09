^

Why Spartan Race Philippines' GM lets his 4-year-old compete in races

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 6:02pm
Spartan Race Kids Ambassador Nicolette Celis tries out one of the obstacles at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium.
BCDA

MANILA, Philippines – The first things usually that come to mind when you talk of Spartan Races are grueling obstacle courses that daunt even the best athletes around the globe.

You don't necessarily think of a sweet-looking four-year-old kid.

But that's exactly what Spartan Kids ambassador Nicolette Celis is all about.

At her young age, Nicolette is already a staple in Spartan Races. Since she was two years old, she has been competing in the Spartan Kids Race left and right.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahead of the race set to happen alongside the Spartan Stadion and the Spartan Hurricane Heat 12 Hours in New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Tarlac, Philstar.com spoke to Nicolette's dad, Marc, who is also Spartan Race Philippines' general manager and managing partner.

And we asked him how Nicolette's journey with Spartan came to be.

"It's giving them a learning of how to be not just athletic but also self-reliant," he said of the value of having kids in Spartan Races.

"Nicolette joined Spartan Kids back when she was two years old. I didn't know if she could do it or not, but since I've been doing Spartan Race, and she wanted medals also, I decided why not. And then she joined it. I was shocked that she was able to do a lot of obstacles on her own," he added.

The patriarch said that did not need to convince his daughter hard to participate. Rather, it was something that she actively wanted, and they are now helping other kids to join as well.

"This is something that has been ingrained on her and we've been going to a lot of gyms also all over the Philippines to introduce Spartan Kids and how important it is for the kids at this point right now to be more active," he said.

Pointing to the sedentary lifestyle that kids may be exposed to, especially during the pandemic, Celis said that Spartan Kids could be the perfect path for children to veer away from phones and tablets.

"During the pandemic, kids have been more reliant on their cellphones, they don't want to go out... Spartan Kids is so important right now for them, it's their avenue of some sorts to explore more things and meet with other kids," he said.

Open to children aged four to 13, Spartan Kids races feature challenges fit to their age.

SPARTAN RACE PHILIPPINES
