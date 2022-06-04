^

Davao clashes with Camarines-Iriga, Toledo faces Negros in Wesley So Cup Saturday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 10:24am
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — After being sidetracked in their previous outings, the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles Oragons and the Davao Chess Eagles look to bounce back this Saturday, June 4, in the Wesley So Cup.

The problem is, both teams are facing each other.

Camarines-Iriga (6-1) faces skidding Davao (4-3) in the first game of the Saturday evening double header of the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Last Wednesday, June 1, Camarines-Iriga beat Tacloban, 16-5, but was defeated by Iloilo 12.5-8.5 in the back end of the double header. 

Davao on the other hand, was shut out for the first time in this 2022 PCAP season when they lost to both Surigao, 11-10, and Toledo, 12.5-8.5.

Iloilo remains immaculate in PCAP’s southern division with a 7-0 record while Camarines is right behind with a 6-1 record. Because Davao lost their last two matches, they dropped down to fifth spot.

A resurgent Negros Kingsmen won both matches against Zamboanga (12-9) and Pagadian (20-1) to boogie up to third spot with 5-2 slate and 102 total points. 

Toledo which split their Wednesday matches (losing 12-9 to Iloilo and beating Davao) is at third despite having the same win-loss record as Negros owing to fewer won points at 80.5. 

The Zamboanga Sultans who did very well in the All Filipino Cup are in the midst of a slump losing both matches last Wednesday to fall to a below .500 record at 2-5.

In other key matches this Saturday, Camarines-Iriga battles Zamboanga in the nightcap while Toledo and Negros figure in a key battle that will also have implications in the standings.

The matches of PCP’s Wesley So Cup can be viewed in the league’s Facebook as well as individual team pages.

