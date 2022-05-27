^

Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 11:45am
Boyet Fernandez
MANILA, Philippines – In about a week, multi-titled San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez’s fate would be decided.

A source told The STAR Friday that there is a possibility Fernandez may be replaced after the Lions failed to make the finals for the first time since being eliminated 17 years ago.

Names like Aldin Ayo, who won for Letran in the NCAA and La Salle in the UAAP, and Frankie Lim, a former San Beda mentor who delivered four crowns for the school, were being floated as a possible replacement to Fernandez.

Or not.

“No final decision yet. Perhaps we will know everything next week,” said the same source.

The potential coaching change came out after San Beda missed the finals for the first time in 15 seasons. It ended 14 straight seasons of continued excellence as the proud Benedictine school made the championship round and hauled 11 crowns in that impressive span.

But to replace Fernandez now may leave more questions than answers.

Compared to reigning titlist Letran, San Beda was left with just a few holdovers — James Kwekuteye, JB Bahio and Franz Abuda — and a bunch of untested rookies.

Despite it, Fernandez steered the team one game closer to extending their long-cherished tradition.

And it is just rightful to give Fernandez another chance as the experience the young Lions gained this year should make them better for the coming 98th season.

After all, the man who gave San Beda four championships deserves it, even if this opportunity is his last.

