Filipino pugs lauded for successful SEA Games mission

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 2:13pm
Eumir Marcial
Luis Robayo / Pool / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Impressive.

That was how Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines president Ed Picson described the national team’s performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games that concluded Monday in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“We’re proud of all the boxers and coaches who sacrificed being away from family for several months while training and competition abroad, rigorous daily regimen and some heartaches along the way,” said Picson. “But in all, a great showing.”

Truly, the Filipinos went perfect as all the nine boxers fielded in went home with at least a bronze medal with Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, flyweight Rogen Ladon and bantam Ian Clark Bautista delivering golden performances.

Overall, the country also snared a silver from Olympian Irish Magno and five bronzes from Tokyo silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, lightweight James Palicte, welter Marjon Pianar, lightfly Josie Gabuco and feather Riza Pasuit.

The country had a shot at matching, if not eclipsing, its seven-gold, three-silver and two-bronze harvest in the 2019 Manila edition when it sent all its nine pugs in the semis.

It wasn’t meant to be though.

While there were some questionable losses including a controversial one by Petecio to eventual gold winner and Tran Thi Linh of host Vietnam, Picson did not make excuses.

“The national team sent 10 boxers to Vietnam. Unfortunately, one weight class was cancelled due to lack of participants. That left us with nine boxers in the competition,” said Picson.

“I’m happy to reports that all nine boxers are going home with medals. It definitely could have been better but this is not the time to rant or complain,” he added.

