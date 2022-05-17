^

Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 3:51pm
Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals
Alex Eala in her women's singles round of 16 match against Phorphatehep Philyvong of Laos at the Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Center on Tuesday.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

BAC NINH — Members of the Philippine tennis team all enjoyed victories in their various matches in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here at Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Center on Tuesday.

Led by 16-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala, the Philippine netters won all of their Round of 16 matches.

Eala herself outclassed Phorphatehep Philyvong, 6-1, 6-1, in the women's singles.

The Rafa Nadal scholar was comfortably ahead for the game and hardly broke a sweat against her Laotian foe.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Nino Alcantara and Marian Capadocia also won against Malaysia's Jawairiah Noordin and Syed Mohamad Agil Syed Naguib, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Nino Alcantara and Marian Capadocia
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales

Alcantara and Capadocia needed to dig deep against the Malaysian duo as they were down 3-4 in the second set tiebreak.

But a crucial double fault from the Malaysian side shifted momentum to the Filipinos.

The other mixed doubles pair of Eala and Treat Huey received byes in the first round and automatically made through to the quarterfinals.

They play their first match tomorrow.

In men's doubles, Nino Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon won over Cambodia's Matthew David Krusling and Samneang Long.

The Philippines also won in the other women's singles with Jenaila Prulla moving on with a walkover due to an injury suffered by her opponent.

The Filipino netters, who are coming off of bronze medal finishes in the men's and women's events, continue their push for medals on Wednesday.

