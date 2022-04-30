TNC sees ailing coach as inspiration in MPL playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — At the start of the MPL PH regular season, TNC Pro Team dedicated their campaign to their head coach who had been hospitalized at the time.

Coach Vrendon Lim, Coach V to his players, was diagnosed with Pott's disease a few days before the start of the regular season. The rare disease targets the spine and forced Coach V to rely on a wheelchair.

On Friday, he was finally able to make a return to the league to see TNC win over Smart Omega, 3-1.

Now that he's back in their midst, TNC says they are drawing strength from him.

"Ginagamit din namin si Coach V na inspirasyon since bago pa naman mag start yung regular season kami kami na po yung magkakasama kaya nung nalaman nami nang naging kalagayan niya talagang nag-pray din talaga kami tapos parang ginagawa namin sa practices ano na sa kaniya, para sa kaniya na rin po," said TNC coach Jemson "Scholar" Glean Ignacio.

TNC player Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos who played under Coach V when the two were still part of ArkAngel, expressed the latter's importance to the team.

"Pamilya na rin yung turing ko sa kaniya tapos alam ko rin yung kwento niya. Alam ko na ito yung pangarap niya, yung esports. Kaya nung nagkasakit siya, parang medyo nalulungkot ako kasi malapit na niya matupad yung pangarap niya tapos doon pa siya nagkasakit. Sa akin po, sobrang importante si Coach V kaya sinasama pa rin po namin sa team kasi may naitulong po siya sa amin. Kahit ganun po yung sitwasyon niya, utak naman po yung gumagana, 'di pa," stated Delos Santos.

TNC hopes to secure a place in the top two with a win against number one seed RSG in the Upper Bracket finals later today at 7 p.m.