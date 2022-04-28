^

Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2022 | 12:00am
Eala breaks into WTA Top 400
Alex Eala.
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continued her climb in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking, barging inside the Top 400 for the first time after a strong campaign in Thailand.

From a previous best 411th last week, Eala jumped 17 notches higher to No. 394 in a steady WTA ascend after starting behind Top 1600 last year.

Eala’s previous high was No. 505 last August.

The 16-year-old ace moved up the ladder after an impressive W25 Chiang Rai stint in Thailand highlighted by a championship in the first leg and a quarterfinal finish in the second leg.

That was Eala’s second pro title after winning the W15 Manacor last year to jumpstart her promising career in the women’s circuit.

Eala also came off a main draw stint in Miami.

ALEX EALA
Philstar
