Winston drops 33 points as Archers slay Tigers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 2:51pm
Schonny Winston uncorked a 33-point performance to lead La Salle to a bounce back win over the UST Growling Tigers
MANILA, Philippines — Schonny Winston put on a scoring show for the DLSU Green Archers as they rebounded at the expense of the UST Growling Tigers, 112-83, in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The wire-to-wire victory proved to be a statement game for the Taft-based squad as it marked the first time a team passed the century mark in scoring this season.

A 16-0 run in the opening quarter blew the game wide open for the Archers, who seized a 27-8 lead with 2:26 remaining in the period.

The hot start proved insurmountable for the Tigers, who were unable to get within striking distance of the Archers since then.

Winston scored 33 points, 19 of which came in the third salvo, to lead the demolition and tow La Salle to 6-3.

He was an efficient 14-of-19 from the field.

His performance matched FEU's RJ Abarrientos' scoring outburst against the NU Bulldogs in the first round.

But it was not a one-man show as four other Archers breached double-digit scoring.

Evan Nelle churned out a perfect 5-of-5 shooting clip to finish with 16 points while Justine Baltazar had an all-around game of 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block.

The all-around team effort resulted in a blowout victory where they led by as much as 32 points.

For the Tigers, who fell to 3-6, it was Paul Manalang who led them with 14 points.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 112 - Winston 33, Baltazar 17, Nelle 16, M. Phillips 15, Lojera 10, Nonoy 5, Cuajao 5, Galman 5, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Cu 2, Lim 0, Nwankwo 0, Turco 0.
UST 83 -- Manalang 14, Santos 13, Concepcion 12, Cabanero 11, Ando 10, Fontanilla 8, Garing 6, Gomez de Liano 4, Samudio 3, Manaytay 2, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0, Yongco 0, Pangilinan 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 36-21, 58-46, 86-61, 112-83.

