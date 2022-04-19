^

Sports

Maroons survive Tams to clinch 8th straight victory

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 12:16pm
Ricci Rivero
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons preserved their winning ways in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament with a 73-70 escape act over the FEU Tamaraws at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

A defensive stop on RJ Abarrientos in the dying seconds of the game denied the Tams in forcing overtime.

MVP frontrunner Zavier Lucero hit a midrange jumper to give UP a two-point cushion late, 72-70.

Malick Diouf then split at the line to extend the Maroons’ lead to three.

While UP failed to seal the win on free throws in the endgame, the Maroons held on for the victory to improve to 8-1.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, fell to 3-6.

Ricci Rivero top-scored for the Maroons with 19 markers, five rebounds and two assists.

Carl Tamayo, for his part, chipped in 14 points, while CJ Cansino added 12 markers — all in the third period.

Cansino's scoring outburst in third quarter propelled UP ahead after playing catch-up for most of the game.

Emmanuel Ojuola paced the Tams in the losing effort with 16 points and 14 boards, while Abarrientos and LJ Gonzales contributed 13 markers each.

The Scores:

UP 73 -- Rivero 19, Tamayo 14, Cansino 12, Alarcon 8, Lucero 7, Diouf 7, Cagulangan 3, Fortea 3, Webb 0, Abadiano 0, Spencer 0, Calimag 0, Catapusan 0.
FEU 70 -- Ojuola 16, Abarrientos 13, Gonzales 13, Torres 9, Sandagon 6, Tempra 5, Alforque 3, Bienes 3, Li 2, Coquia 0, Sajonia 0.

Quarters: 16-17, 34-37, 57-54, 73-70.

UAAP
