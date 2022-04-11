Philippine obstacle racers enter names in Guinness

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Mark Julius Rodelas and Kaizen dela Serna set new world obstacle marks as they ruled the Philippine OCR 100M Open yesterday at Arcovia City in Pasig City.

Rodelas and Dela Serna, stalwarts of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) national team, carved their names into the Guinness World Records for the Male and Female OCR 100 categories (12 obstacles in a 100-meter course) with their winning efforts of 27.92 and 39.42 seconds, respectively.

They obliterated the old 29.92 and 49.70 clocking with Justin Patterson, Guinness World Records adjudicator, certifying their record times.

“After reviewing all the relevant data and evidence and inferring my judgment about the race guidelines, I declared the attempt by Mark Julius and Kaizen as official,” said Patterson.

Rodelas beat Przemyslaw Janczuk (28.11), the current European OCR 100m record-holder, and Jakub Zawitowski (30.87) for the plum.

Dela Serna won over Precious Cabuya (40.01), a member of the Ninja National Team of the POSF, and Milky Mae Tejares (44.68), a 2019 SEA Games gold medalist, who is part of the female coaching team.

The two-day event started with an elimination round and featured 18 athletes from around the Philippines.