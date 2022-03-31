^

Maroons pull away late, tame Bulldogs for 2nd win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 6:14pm
Ricci Rivero
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons staved off a persistent NU Bulldogs side to win 80-70 in the 84th UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

The Maroons survived a turnover-prone outing thanks to a quick 11-0 burst to begin the fourth quarter and notch their second win against a loss.

After only leading by a bucket heading into the final frame, 55-53, Ricci Rivero fueled the scoring burst to create some space against the Bulldogs, 66-53.

While NU fought back and got within single digits, 63-71, CJ Cansino converted on a clutch triple to push the advantage back above 10 points.

The lead proved insurmountable for the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-2 as the clock ticked against their favor.

Rivero top-scored for the Maroons with 19 points. He also had three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. He was +24 on efficiency.

Tamayo, meanwhile, scored 13 points and nabbed eight rebounds, while Joel Cagulangan chipped in nine markers.

Michael Malonzo paced NU with 11 points.

The Scores:

UP 80 -- Rivero 19, Tamayo 13, Cagulangan 9, Fortea 8, Cansino 8, Spencer 6, Lucero 5, Diouf 4, Alarcon 4, Catapusan 2, Abadiano 2, Ramos 0, Lina 0.
NU 70 -- Malonzo 11, Torres 10, Clemente 9, Mahinay 9, Felicilda 8, Ildefonso 7, Enriquez 4, Galinato 4, Tibayan 4, Joson 2, Manansala 2, Figueroa 0, Minerva 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 20-25, 42-39, 55-53, 80-70.

