Archers hunt down Tams for 3-0 start

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 3:15pm
Balti Baltazar dazzled with 20 points and 11 boards to lead the DLSU Archers to their third win of UAAP Season 84
MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Green Archers notched their third straight win of UAAP Season 84 after drubbing the FEU Tamaraws, 75-65, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

Heading into their rivalry match with defending champs Ateneo Blue Eagles, the Green Archers will have momentum on their side as well.

La Salle and Ateneo are atop the leaderboards heading into their clash with identical 3-0 slates.

A 13-4 run to end the game proved to be the finishing kick for La Salle after the Tamaraws got within a point, 61-62, in the middle of the fourth salvo.

Gilas stalwart Balti Baltazar finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 boards to pace the Archers in the victory.

Playing supporting role was fellow veteran Kurt Lojera with 10 points.

Former UST Tiger Mark Nonoy also had another good outing for the Green and White with 17 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Tams leaned on LJ Gonzales in the loss with 17 points.

The Tams thus fell to 1-2.

The scores:

LA SALLE 75 -- Baltazar 20, Nonoy 17, Lojera 10, Winston 9, Austria 9, M. Phillips 6, Nelle 4, Manuel 0, Nwankwo 0, B. Phillips 0.
FEU 65 -- Gonzales 17, Ojuola 13, Abarrientos 9, Bienes 9, Sajonia 6, Torres 5, Sandagon 4, Li 2, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Gravera 0, Coquia 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 32-32, 58-50, 75-65.

