Blue Eagles dominate Falcons for 29th straight win

Ange Kouame and the Ateneo Blue Eagles drubbed the Adamson Soaring Falcons for a 3-0 start to UAAP Season 84 on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles continue their unbeaten run in the UAAP after drubbing the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 78-47, in their Season 84 clash at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

In their third assignment for the season, the defending champions used timely scoring runs in the second half for a perfect 3-0 start in the tournament.

It took an 18-5 run to end the third period for the Eagles to blow the game wide open, 54-34.

Ateneo actually had chances in the first and second periods to take complete control of the game but scoring droughts and turnover-prone stretches stymied their early dominance.

Still, it was inevitable that the four-peat-seeking Eagles would seize the game.

Up by 20 points heading into the final frame, a quick 9-0 burst to begin the fourth quarter put the game completely out of the Falcons' reach.

The Eagles shared the sugar on offense with all 14 players fielded scoring at least two points.

Ange Kouame top-scored with 13 points. He was an efficient 6-of-8 from the field and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

For the Falcons, who fall to 1-2, it was Keith Zaldivar and Lenda Douanga who paced them in the scoring colum with six points each.

The Scores:

ATENEO 78 -- Kouame 13, Tio 9, Koon 9, Padrigao 8, Verano 8, Gomez 8, Ildefonso 6, Chiu 3, Mendoza 3, Mamuyac 3, Belangel 2, Lazaro 2, Andrade 2, Berjay 2.

ADAMSON 47 -- Zaldivar 6, Douanga 6, Manzano 5, Yerro 5, Jaymalin 5, Hanapi 5, Lastimosa 4, Magbuhos 3, Peromingan 2, Sabandal 2, Erolon 2, Colonia 1, Calisay 1, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0.

Quarters: 17-8, 36-24, 54-34, 78-47.