Cuenco in command as Cardinals swoop past Altas for overtime win

MANILA, Philippines -- Cyrus Cuenco took over in overtime to tow the Mapua Cardinals over the Perpetual Help Altas, 65-60, in their NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball clash Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Cuenco scored nine of Mapua’s 11 overtime points, as he finished with 17 markers, to go with eight boards, two dimes and a steal.

The Cardinals thus strung together their fifth straight win in the tournament.

Mapua fell behind by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, as Rey Maglupay’s triple pushed Perpetual ahead, 52-42, with 5:40 left.

But 12 consecutive points by the Cardinals, capped by a split from the line by Marcus Nitura, gave them a 54-52 lead.

A Mark Gojo Cruz layup made it a 54-all ballgame with 1:15, and multiple opportunities by Mapua could not give them the win.

And in overtime, Cuenco heated up, starting with a 3-pointer from the logo.

After a pair of free throws by LA Casinillo, an and-one play by Cuenco pushed Mapua to a 60-56 advantage with 2:14 remaining.

Casinillo once again got fouled, but a booming triple by Cuenco, followed by an Ivan Lazarte deuce, put the game beyond reach.

It was an ugly shooting game for both teams, with Mapua converting just 25 of their 70 field goal attempts. They also made just eight of their 26 free throws.

Yam Concepcion and Nitura had 14 points apiece, while Jamal Diaz finished with 12. Casinillo paced the Altas with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Gojo Cruz added 10 markers, four boards, three dimes and three steals.

Mapua rose to 5-3 in the standings, while Perpetual dropped to 2-6.