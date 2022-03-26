^

Sports

World Cup-bound Philippines rises 10 spots in FIFA Women's World Ranking

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 8:52am
The Philippine women's national football team
AFC

SINGAPORE — The Philippines has moved up 10 spots in the most recent edition of the FIFA Women's World Ranking following their historic qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup (WWC).

The Filipina booters rose to a program-high World No. 54 in the list after previously ranking 64th, making them the biggest climbers on the list. 

During their stint at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India last January, the Philippine women's national football team played arguably their best football in program history -- exiting the tournament's group stages for the first time and reaching the semifinals.

Their quarterfinal win against Chinese Taipei 1-1 (4-3) was what gave the team its first-ever slot in the World Cup.

The 2023 edition of the competition is hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

But before the FIFA WWC, the Filipina booters are in for a busy schedule for the rest of 2022.

Under the tutelage of Aussie coach Alen Stajcic, who has decided to stay on until the World Cup, the Philippines will attempt a deep run in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May.

The Filipina booters look to nab a podium finish in the biennial event after missing their chance in the 2019 SEA Games on their home pitch.

Also on the schedule for the rising squad are the AFF Women's Championship and the Asian Games.

