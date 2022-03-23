^

Netflix eyes 2022 release for Tekken animated series

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 10:39am

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix continues with its trend of making animated series based on popular video games. After their foray into Dota and League of Legends, the streaming site has set its sights on the popular fighting video game series Tekken.

Netflix announced the series by posting a teaser trailer on their social media accounts. On YouTube, the trailer has the following premise:

“Power is everything.” Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

The series, titled Tekken: Bloodline, will follow the story of Jin Kazama, the main protagonist of Tekken 3. Besides Jin, other Tekken characters who appear in the trailer are Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, and Heihachi Mishima, Jin's grandfather, as well as Ogre, King, Paul Phoenix, and a glimpse of Jin's father, Kazuya Mishima.

Though no other details were announced, the trailer does state that the series will be released this year.

