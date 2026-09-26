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Normalization track to proceed after BARMM polls — Palace official

Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 10:00am
Normalization track to proceed after BARMM polls â€” Palace official
A voter looks for her precinct number posted on a wall of a school building in Saguiaran on the southern island of Mindanao on September 14, 2026. Voters across the Philippines' autonomous Muslim region began casting ballots for their first elected parliament on September 14, hours after gun violence left at least three people dead outside a polling station.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The normalization track of the Bangsamoro peace process will proceed alongside the transition to an elected regional government following the successful conduct of the historic parliamentary elections Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a Malancanang official said.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo issued the statement as the first BARMM parliamentary elections mark a major turning point in the peace process, completing its political track while opening the next phase of the region’s transition toward a fully elected parliamentary government.

The September 14 elections recorded an 84.34% voter turnout, with 2,018,478 voters casting their ballots, according to the Commission on Elections, underscoring the broad participation of Bangsamoro voters in the historic exercise. 

The elections were generally peaceful across the region and were described as peaceful by police authorities and election officials.

For Malacanang, the successful elections mark the completion of the political track of the peace process, as BARMM moves from its interim administration toward a fully elected parliamentary government. 

Lagdameo said the completion of the political track does not mean the end of the peace process, with the normalization track continuing to help sustain the gains achieved in peace and development.

The normalization agenda covers the remaining commitments arising from the peace agreement, including measures intended to support the transition of former combatants and their communities and strengthen the foundations for lasting peace.

The continuation of the normalization track was discussed when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua at Malacañang following the elections.

Lagdameo said the discussions covered the way forward for the newly elected BARMM government as well as the continuation of normalization efforts. 

The meeting also covered the continued implementation of development programs and delivery of essential services to the Bangsamoro people, linking the peace process with the region’s broader development and governance agenda.

The president congratulated Macacua, who also chairs the Bangsamoro Federalist Party, on the successful conduct of the first parliamentary elections.

The newly elected members of the Bangsamoro Parliament are scheduled to assume office on October 30, marking the formal transition toward the region’s regular parliamentary government.

The continuation of normalization is particularly significant because the peace process involves parallel political and normalization tracks, with the latter extending beyond the conduct of the parliamentary elections. The government and MILF peace panels had already reaffirmed before the polls their intention to pursue remaining normalization commitments under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

Lagdameo had earlier described the parliamentary elections as a major milestone in completing the political track, noting that the exercise represented the transformation of the Bangsamoro peace process from armed struggle toward democratic political participation.

With the political track now completed, the continuation of normalization provides a parallel pathway for sustaining peace and development as the Bangsamoro enters a new chapter of elected governance.

Also present during the Marcos-Macacua meeting were Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and MILG Minister Jordan Bayam. (Contributed story)

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