Fil-Am Henson beefs up Animam-less Gilas women in SEA Games

Fil-Am Mai-Loni Henson (3) joins the Gilas Pilipinas women pool for the first time

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Mai-Loni Henson will join the Gilas Pilipinas women's team in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Saturday, Henson is set to make her first appearance for the national team and reinforce the squad, which will be without stalwart Jack Animam, who is still recovering from injury.

The 6'1" Fil-Am plays pro hoops in France for Al Aplemont Le Havre. They are currently No. 1 in the standings of France's NF1 with a 17-1 record.

She also played in the US NCAA Division I school University of Washington.

Joining Henson in Coach Pat Aquino's pool are Gilas women veterans Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo, Clare Castro, Gemma Miranda and Monique Del Carmen.

Also in the fold are Chack Cabinbin, Andrea Tongco, Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Kristine Cayabyab, Trina Guytingco, Mikka Cacho and Karl Ann Pingol.

A bulk of the roster was also part of the 2019 SEA Games squad that one gave the Philippines its first gold medal in women's basketball in the biennial tournament.

For 3x3, it will be Castro, Bernardino, Pontejos and Clarin who will try to defend their gold medal there as well.