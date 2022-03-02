^

Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 3:33pm
Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility
The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo is pictured after competing in the vault event in the men's apparatus finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 24, 2021.
Charly Triballeau / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Two-time world champion Caloy Yulo will be the special guest when the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation Gymnastics Center holds its inauguration on Saturday in Intramuros, Manila.

Yulo, who planed in Monday along with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugeyama and trainer Jumpei Konno, will join several sports officials, including possibly Pangilinan himself, in the opening of the training facility that the national team will use in preparation for the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23.

Also expected to grace the 3 p.m. ceremony are International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe, Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines head Cynthia Carrion

Japanese Ambassador to the country Kazuhiko Koshikawa was also invited.

The MVPSF reportedly spent millions for the world-class training center and is reportedly erecting a high-ceiling tent beside it that would be used for rhythmic gymnastics.

For PSC, it will reportedly shoulder the monthly rent.

Gymnastics is one of several sports where the country can produce gold medals in international events including the Olympics.

And there is hope that the new facility could help achieve that goal.

