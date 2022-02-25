




















































 
























Sports
 
Gilas eyes Clarkson in 'formidable' FIBA World Cup roster
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 5:17pm





 
MANILA, Philippines – Staging a successful FIBA World Cup next year in the post-pandemic period will not be the lone goal for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas


As host, the national federation is also determined to wage a strong campaign at home by assembling a formidable roster built on young guns, pro cagers and overseas reinforcements.


“We’re preparing as best as we can,” said SBP president Al Panlilio with hopes of also having a full-capacity crowd for the prestigious 32-team world basketball showpiece.


“For the team, the plan is to still push the program. We’re obviously looking at the World Cup but we’re also creating a pipeline for the future beyond the World Cup,” he added.


Depending on the discussion with national team mentor Chot Reyes, the SBP said it is eyeing an initial 24-man pool for the World Cup, hopefully, led by NBA standout Jordan Clarkson.


“The possibility of having Jordan is still there. Our wish list of course is if Jordan can play, we’d like him to play,” shared Panlilio, adding the tough work needed to be done with FIBA to get the approval of the Utah Jazz standout.


The Filipino-American Clarkson for now could only suit up for the Nationals as a naturalized player under FIBA rules requiring a player to obtain a passport before turning 16 years, which the SBP has been appealing since.


Nevertheless, the SBP is upbeat on fielding a competitive squad featuring Kai Sotto from the Australia NBL, AJ Edu from the US NCAA as well as Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos anew from the Japan B. League.


Gilas cadets are also expected to expand this year with another special draft with the PBA plus select reinforcements from the pro league itself and standouts from the collegiate level.


Topping it off for Gilas is the non-stop participation of the pool in the ongoing qualifiers, Southeast Asian Games, FIBA Asia Cup and the Asian Games leading up to the World Cup for a year-long preparation.


 










 







 

