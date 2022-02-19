




















































 
























Return to racing feels like coming home for ace driver Bianca Bustamante
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 1:39pm





 
Return to racing feels like coming home for ace driver Bianca Bustamante
Filipina teen racer Bianca Bustamante is in the US following a pre-season test for W Series and is currently undergoing intensive training
Instagram / Bianca Bustamante
 


MANILA, Philippines — Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante is relishing her return to the race track like coming home to a place she's missed very much.


After almost two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bustamante enjoys going back to the grind of enriching her racing career.









"Well, I'm definitely far away from home in the Philippines, but coming back from racing, I felt very much at home," Bustamante told Philstar.com in an interview on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).


"It's like coming back from a long day of work. It's just amazing that I could do everything I love again. I can work out, I'm training, I'm going to the race tracks, [and] I'm driving," she added.


Bustamante is currently in Indianapolis as she's undergoing intensive training for the 2022 season.


She also recently participated in the W Series' pre-season test in Arizona and a two-day test with F4 US Championship team Doran-Kroll Competition.


Now with her jam packed schedule, the 16-year-old says she's having the time of her life.


"I haven't been driving for a very long time and coming back to it, it definitely felt a bit different... Honestly I'm just so happy that I could even drive [again] and I've been driving for a couple of weeks and it felt great," she said.


The Filipina racer has a chance to take a huge leap in her career with the W Series pre-season test, with a seat in one of the W Series' teams possibly up for grabs for her.








And after going through down time in racing because of the pandemic, Bustamante looks forward to hopefully getting a more regular schedule.


"The pandemic, it kinda brought down racing a lot in Asia and I couldn't do anything. That made me sad, depressed even to be honest because I couldn't do what I love. Being able to do it now, it's like hope," she said.


"And I am hoping that I get to do it for a whole season with W Series. I mean that would mean everything, that would be a game changer," she added.


The W Series is a support series to the top-flight motorsport championship Formula 1.


The all-female grid races in multiple F1 Grand Prix venues throughout the 2022 calendar.


 










 









MOTORSPORT
RACING

















