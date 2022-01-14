Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante tapped for W Series preseason testing

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teen racer Bianca Bustamante received a huge boost in her racing career after being selected for the W Series preseason test for 2022.

Set at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona from January 31 to February 4, the 16-year-old will be among 14 young drivers to test Formula 4 machinery as the W Series expands its driver prospects.

The W Series, which holds support races to the top-flight Formula 1 World Championships, pegged the Filipina as Asia's representative.

Not only that, Bustamante is also expected to take part in a two-day test with F4 US Championship team Doran-Kroll Competition at Buttonwillow Raceway in California.

There, she will be coached by British racing driver Richard Lyons.

Last year, Bustamante was the lone Asian in the FIA Girls On Track Rising Stars Scholarship Shootout.

"I wasn't expecting to have such a big opportunity like this so early in the year; competing in the W Series has always been a dream of mine. We've been working so hard on this my entire life, so it's great to be given a chance to drive in the selection test," said Bustamante.

"I'll do my best to demonstrate my ability and motivation to have a place in the series be it in 2022 or the future," she added.